DENMARK, S.C. (WCBD) – Representative Jim Clyburn (D-SC) will deliver the commencement address at one of South Carolina’s Historically Black Colleges/Universities (HBCU).

Vorhees College in Denmark, SC will welcome Clyburn May 7 to speak to the 95 graduates, their guests, and members of the university.

Clyburn is a proud graduate of another SC HBCU, South Carolina State University, and remains involved in the HBCU community.