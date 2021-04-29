Rep. Clyburn to discuss voting rights, COVID-19 and the community during virtual event

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – You can join a virtual conversation with House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn on voting rights, COVID-19 and community.

Rep. Clyburn will be discussing what coming next for South Carolina when it comes to the pandemic and vaccine access.

He will also be diving into protecting voting rights head of the 2022 mid-term elections.

The event begins at 6:00 p.m. and will be moderated by the South Carolina Democratic Party’s Second Vice-Chair.

It will be streamed on Rep. Clyburn’s Facebook page.