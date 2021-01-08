Rep. Clyburn to discuss Wednesday’s insurrection at the Capitol during virtual press conference Friday

WASHINGTON (WCBD) – Congressman Jim Clyburn will address Wednesday’s insurrection at the U.S. Capitol during a virtual news conference on Friday.

The Representative from South Carolina says he will talk about his personal experience in Washington during the riot and share his thoughts on the matter.

Rep. Clyburn offered his view on invoking the 25th Amendment in a tweet saying: “Time and circumstances may mitigate against invoking the 25th Amendment, which I support, but there is a time for impeachment which seems appropriate.”

I have faced violent hatred before.



I was not deterred then, and I will not be deterred now.



Tonight, Congress will continue the business of certifying the electoral college votes. — James E. Clyburn (@WhipClyburn) January 6, 2021

Lawmakers are calling on Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment which would strip President Trump of his powers.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says the House will consider impeachment to remove President Trump from office, if the 25th Amendment is not invoked.

More than 100 members of the U.S. House have signed articles of impeachment in the days after the mob led an attack on the Capitol.

Clyburn’s virtual press conference will happen at 10:30 a.m. News 2 will stream is live at counton2.com.