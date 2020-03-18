Rep. Cunningham calls on insurance companies to extend coverage for businesses

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WCBD) – Representative Joe Cunningham is part of a bipartisan group of lawmakers working to protect businesses during the Coronavirus pandemic.

As the need for social distancing has forced the shutdown of many businesses nationwide, Cunningham and others are asking insurance companies and brokers to expand commercial business interruption coverage to include financial losses related to COVID-19.

In a letter to the heads of many large insurance corporations, the lawmakers assert that “business interruption insurance is intended to protect businesses against income losses as a result of disruptions to their operations and recognizing income losses due to COVID-19 will help sustain America’s businesses through these turbulent times, keep their doors open, and retain employees on the payroll.”

There has been no word yet on a response from insurance companies and brokers.