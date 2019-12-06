Rep. Cunningham introduces bill to make FEMA assistance more equitable

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WCBD) – On Friday, Congressman Joe Cunningham joined forces with representatives on both sides of the aisle to introduce The Disaster Assistance Equity Act.

This bipartisan legislation aims to ensure more equitable access to FEMA assistance.

It focuses on individuals in common interest communities.

According to a statement released by Rep. Cunningham’s office, the bill would “make two key changes to the Robert T. Stafford Disaster Relief Act.”

It would prioritize “common elements of a common interest community (such as a roof, exterior wall, heating and cooling equipment, elevator, stairwell, utility access, plumbing, and electricity) eligible under FEMA’s federal Assistance to Individuals and Households Program.

It would also “make common interest communities eligible under FEMA’s requirements for the removal of debris in the aftermath of a major disaster.”

This bill strikes close to home for Cunningham, who stated that “Folks in the Lowcountry know firsthand that hurricanes don’t discriminate between different types of communities” and therefore, residents across the board should be afforded the same access to federal assistance.