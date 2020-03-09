Rep. Cunningham introduces legislation to address healthcare disparities

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WCBD) – Representative Joe Cunningham introduced the Medicaid REACH (Report on Expansion of Access to Coverage for Health) Act to Congress on Monday.

If approved, the legislation would require states like South Carolina, that have not expanded Medicaid coverage, to address accessibility to affordable healthcare.

According to a press release, the Act “would require any state that has rejected federal funding available to expand Medicaid, by January 1st of each year, to post on a public, state website, the following:”

The estimated number of individuals who were uninsured for at least six months, broken down by age group

The estimated numbers of uninsured individuals who would be eligible for Medicaid if the state were to expand Medicaid

A comprehensive listing of all income eligibility criteria for state Medicaid plan eligibility groups

The total amount of hospital uncompensated-care costs and breakdown of the source of such costs, as well as a breakdown for rural and non-rural hospitals

Rep. Cunningham listed numerous benefits experienced by other states that have expanded Medicaid coverage, including financial security and improved health outcomes.

Additionally, he noted that federal taxes collected from S.C. taxpayers are being used to fund expanded Medicaid programs in other states:

“Right now, South Carolinians’ tax dollars are being used to pay for Medicaid expansion in other states, without receiving any of the benefits…. This legislation will help provide us with the data necessary to make the best possible decision for South Carolina.”