Rep. Cunningham makes statement on his opposition to War Powers Resolution on Iran

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WCBD) – Representative Joe Cunningham (D) voted in opposition to the War Powers Resolution on Iran passed by the House of Representatives Thursday.

The resolution is aimed at preventing President Trump from taking further military actions against Iran without the approval of Congress.

The vote was mostly along party lines, with the exceptions of two Republicans who supported it and eight democrats who voted against it, Cunningham among them.

Cunningham said that he supports “the President’s decision to de-escalate tensions in the wake of Iran’s retaliatory attack Tuesday night…..and as long as this posture continues, we should avoid sending the message that Congress is not behind the Commander-in-Chief as he tries to prevent further escalation with Iran.”

While Cunningham sided with the White House in this regard, he noted that “the time is long overdue for Congress to hold a robust, public debate with regard to whether we need an updated Authorization for Use of Military Force (AUMF) tailored to the current global threat landscape.”

He believes that “Congress and the American people still need to hear more from the Administration about the intelligence that led to the operation against Soleimani and how recent actions fit into our broader strategy in the region.”