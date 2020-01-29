Rep. Gilliard calls for metal detectors in every public school

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Representative Wendell Gilliard recently introduced a bill that would require metal detectors in all S.C. public schools, gyms, and football stadiums.

According to a press release, Representative Gilliard believes that the addition would enhance “already established safety measures for students, teachers, staff, and visitors.”

The bill specifies that the metal detectors would only be placed at “the main entrance to each public-school building, gymnasium, and football stadium”, but not at “service entrances, secondary doors, and school bus loading zone entrances.”

If the bill passes, the changes will take place in the 2021-2022 school year.

The bill has been referred to the House Education Committee.