Rep. Gilliard calls on Gov. McMaster to bring the SC General Assembly back into session to discuss COVID-19 prevention

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – State Representative Wendell Gilliard sent a letter to Governor Henry McMaster on Tuesday requesting lawmakers return to Columbia to figure out how to slow the spread of COVID-19.

It comes after news that the mother of a South Carolina teacher who died from COVID-19 has also died due to complications of the virus.

“Upon learning of the death of Mrs. Shirley Bannister this past Sunday from COVID-19 complications, I could not help but feel sad for her husband, Dennis, as just earlier this month, their only child … a public school educator passed away from the same horrible disease,” said Rep. Gilliard in his letter.

He went to request the Governor call the South Carolina General Assembly back into session to “rethink some strategies that are already in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19” and protect the lives of citizens across the state.

“It is imperative that we meet to discuss the policies and procedures that will slow the spread of the virus,” he said.