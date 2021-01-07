Rep. Gilliard wants SC House to meet virtually until members, staff are vaccinated

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A Lowcountry lawmaker is calling on Governor Henry McMaster and SC House Speaker Jay Lucas to meet virtually in January amid rising COVID-19 cases.

State Representative Wendell Gilliard says he wants to hold off on in-person sessions until all members and legislative staff are vaccinated against the virus.

“Sitting in the chambers at the South Carolina Statehouse in close proximity to each other and unable to social distance is the perfect environment for spreading the virus and increasing our chances of becoming a “super spreader,” said Rep. Gilliard in a letter to Gov. McMaster.

“Everyone is not wearing their mask while in chambers because like the state, there is not a mandate and members are not adhering to the social distancing of being at least six feet apart,” he said to Speaker Lucas. “This is the perfect environment for us to become “super spreaders” and infect out fellow members for them to take it home to their loved ones.”

Rep. Gilliard said by getting the vaccine, it will allow legislators and their staff the opportunity to slow down or even stop the spread of COVID-19 and “save lives.”

“We need to vaccinate to help prevent the spread of the virus to our family, loved ones, and friends,” said Gilliard.