Rep. Gilliard wants to change SC gun laws to include discharge of firearms in public spaces

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A Lowcountry lawmaker is looking to change a gun law in South Carolina.

State Representative Wendell Gilliard, who represents Charleston, wants to amend a law that says it’s illegal to discharge a firearm in homes or occupied dwellings.

He wants to amend that law to include public places like schools, malls, and places of worship.

In a letter to the South Carolina Senate, Gilliard said: “To a gunman, no school, church, grocery store, mall, movie theater, park or any place where people gather is safe.”

He went on to say, “These places continue to be the targets of unspeakable violence time and time again. We encourage you to act on our request and help us do all that is necessary to protect the lives of every South Carolinian.”

Rep. Gilliard has asked the Senate president to call Legislature back into session immediately to address the issue.

“Our citizens deserve and need leaders willing to courageously address issues of hate crimes and mass murders before more South Carolina lives are senselessly taken by mass murders,” he said.