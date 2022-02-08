Rep. Jim Clyburn: SC water projects to receive over $21M in federal funding

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Congressman James Clyburn on Tuesday announces that water projects in South Carolina will receive more than $21 million in federal funding.

Five water projects in South Carolina will receive funding of over $21 million in part of President Biden’s Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) passed in November.

“The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act funding is critical to bringing South Carolina’s infrastructure into the 21st century,” said Congressman Clyburn. “As a coastal state, our economy is highly dependent on our water infrastructure for commerce and recreation. Thanks to the Biden Administration’s work, this funding will allow South Carolina’s economy to remain an interstate and global competitor.”

Atlantic Intercoastal Waterway: $12,650,000

Cooper RIver Redivision Project: $456,00

Dorchester Polk Swamp: $99,000

Murrells Inlet Navigation Project: $6,130,000

Town Creek: $2,000,000

The funding is a portion of $14 billion the Army Corps of Engineers plans to invest in 500 projects across the country.