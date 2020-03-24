Rep Joe Cunningham advocates for Employee Retention Tax Credit

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Congressman Joe Cunningham is among a group of bipartisan lawmakers pushing for the reestablishment of the Employee Retention Tax Credit (ERTC) as part of any economic stimulus package.

The ERTC is designed to help small businesses and workers by establishing “a temporary retention credit for businesses hit by the current health crisis that continue to pay wages to their employees despite being shuttered.”

Versions of the ERTC have been implemented to help stimulate economic growth in the wake of previous natural disasters.

The lawmakers argue that the ERTC is a necessary part of an economic recovery package because it will “make sure our small business are well-positioned to emerge from this pandemic stronger than ever…[and] can support and retain their dedicated employees.”