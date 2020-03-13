Rep Joe Cunningham working to help small businesses impacted by COVID-19

Democrat Joe Cunningham speaks during his victory press conference at the International Longshoremen’s Association hall in Charleston, S.C., Wednesday, Nov. 7, 2018. U.S. House candidate Cunningham used a personal touch and concern for local issues like offshore drilling to beat a Republican in conservative South Carolina. (AP Photo/Mic Smith)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Congressman Joe Cunningham joined other lawmakers from both sides of the aisle in calling on the Small Business Administration (SBA) “to assist small businesses being impacted by COVID-19 and related containment efforts.”

In particular, the letter sent by the lawmakers asked the SBA to:

Provide a clear process for how states can work with the SBA to officially declare a disaster for Coronavirus-related economic injuries to small businesses Develop and communicate a clear process for small businesses who have been adversely affected by the coronavirus to access economic injury disaster loans Provide direction to Congress on what steps are being taken by the SBA to deliver assistance as quickly as possible Compile and communicate a repository of additional resources that are available to assist small businesses adversely affected by the Coronavirus

This request comes on the heels of legislation that Cunningham helped pass last week, which allows for “an estimated $7 billion in low-interest loans to affected small businesses, to help cushion the economic blow of this public health emergency.”