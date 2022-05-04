WASHINGTON (WCBD) – Congresswoman Nancy Mace and fellow Republicans have called on Attorney General Merrick Garland to begin an investigation into the leaked draft opinion from the U.S. Supreme Court regarding the overturning of Roe V. Wade.

In a letter from House Oversight Committee Republicans, Rep. Mace and fellow colleagues want to the U.S. Department of Justice to launch an immediate investigation into the matter, calling it an “extremely rare breach of the court’s deliberative process.”

The report, which was leaked to Politico earlier this week, suggests the U.S. Supreme Court could be poised to overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade case that legalized abortion nationwide.

Members of the committee said the leak was not accidental, but rather deliberate and calculated.

“It stands to reason it was intended to affect either the ultimate outcome of the case or the public’s reaction to it,” members said in the letter.

Republicans say whoever is responsible for the breach must have known that the draft opinion would “enable discord” and could lead to pressure among Justices to reconsider their votes through threats of intimidation.

The committee has also called on the Justice Department to hand over several documents, before the middle of May, regarding any ongoing investigation, a description of laws that were violated by leaking the draft opinion, and a description of the steps in which the Justice Department is taking to “ensure the integrity of Supreme Court deliberations.”

They also want to know about any open investigations for threats that are made against members of the Supreme Court, especially threats stemming from the release of that draft opinion.