Rep. Mace says background check systems for gun purchases should be more efficient

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Talk of gun control continues in the Nation’s Capital following two mass shootings within one week.

U.S. Representative Nancy Mace told News 2 there are measures that can be put into place to streamline background checks for hopeful gun owners.

“We want to make sure that we protect people’s Second Amendment rights, but at the same time, find a solution – I worked on this issue as a state lawmaker and learned that states like South Carolina often times don’t put all of our criminal information into one database,” she said.

Rep. Mace says she believes federal and state officials should be able to pull background information up within a matter of minutes with today’s technology.

“It shouldn’t take three days, five days, ten days, or a month to do a background check. It’s 2021, we can work much smarter and more efficiently with technology, and we’re just not doing that. Most states are not doing that either,” she said.

Rep. Mace said she recently introduced a bill after learning the Federal Bureau of Investigations only communicated with state agencies via FAX machines when it comes to background check issues.

She said there are faster and more efficient ways to communicate, like email and phones this day in age.