Rep. Nancy Mace among group of lawmakers defying China with surprise trip to Taiwan

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A bipartisan delegation of lawmakers made a surprise trip to Taiwan during an Indo-Pacific tour, despite ardent protests from America’s greatest global competitor.

Nancy Mace (R-SC) was among the lawmakers to visit the island, which has long been a point of contention for China.

While China claims jurisdiction over Taiwan, Taiwan continues asserting independence; the United States walks a careful line between supporting democracy and maintaining diplomatic relations with China.

The stop came after the group of lawmakers spent time in Alaska, Japan, and Korea over the Thanksgiving holiday, but plans were kept largely under wraps until the lawmakers had arrived.

Mace and other lawmakers said that “when news broke of [their] visit to Taiwan, China’s embassy demanded [they] cancel the trip.”

Thank you to @RepMarkTakano, @RepSlotkin, @RepColinAllred, @SaraJacobsCA, & @RepNancyMace. Your delegation’s visit to #Taiwan & your support strengthens my conviction that our democratic partnership will continue to be a key force for good in the region & world. pic.twitter.com/ovytGNOHja — 蔡英文 Tsai Ing-wen (@iingwen) November 26, 2021

The group went ahead, meeting with Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen. Ing-wen said that their “support strengthens [her] conviction that our democratic partnership will continue to be a key force for good in the region and world.”

Mace echoed the sentiment, saying ‘this is just the start.”