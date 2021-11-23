Rep. Nancy Mace joins bipartisan group spending Thanksgiving with service members in Korea

SOUTH KOREA, (WCBD) – Representative Nancy Mace (R-SC) will spend the Thanksgiving holiday visiting troops in South Korea as part of a bipartisan congressional delegation led by Representative Mark Takano (D-CA).

Mace is the sole Republican on the trip.

The group left on November 19 and will make stops throughout Japan and South Korea, meeting with “foreign dignitaries, military leadership, servicemembers, and veterans themselves.”

Okinawa is home to one of the largest veteran populations outside of the United States.



The Congressional delegation joined 4 of these veterans for lunch to listen to their stories and thank them for their service. pic.twitter.com/13vWwse6Pm — House Veterans' Affairs (@VetAffairsDems) November 22, 2021

In Okinawa, representatives met with veterans over lunch, then spoke to members of the 1st Special Forces Group “to learn more about their role in working with our allies throughout the Pacific region.”

The delegation also visited Camp Foster’s U.S. Naval Hospital “to learn more about how it is serving the healthcare needs of servicemembers and veterans living in Okinawa.”

On Tuesday, the group met with Korean Democratic Party Chairman Song Yong-kil “to reaffirm the partnership between our two countries and our shared commitment for a secure Pacific region.”

Chairman @RepMarkTakano and the Congressional delegation met with Korean Democratic Party Chairman Song Yong-kil to reaffirm the partnership between our two countries and our shared commitment for a secure Pacific region. pic.twitter.com/LRM6BYYw6r — House Veterans' Affairs (@VetAffairsDems) November 23, 2021

The delegation is expected to visit the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) between North and South Korea on Wednesday, then spend Thursday with US troops stationed in the region “who have sacrificed holidays with their families in service to our nation.”

Representatives in the delegation include: