Rep. Nancy Mace visits Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island

Rep. Nancy Mace tours Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Jan. 27, 2021. Brig. Gen. Julie Nethercot, the depot commanding general, gave Mace a personal tour of the base to showcase integrated recruit training companies and training facilities. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Samuel C. Fletcher)

PARRIS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Representative Nancy Mace (R) on Wednesday visited Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island.

Mace received a tour of the facilities from depot commanding general Brig. Gen. Julie Nethercot.

Recently, the future of the base was called into question as officials considered the prospect of consolidating training to a central location. Top brass weighed whether funds would be better spent updating outdated facilities at Parris Island and the other training camp in San Diego, or building a new facility altogether.

Lawmakers like Senators Lindsey Graham and Tim Scott, as well as then-Representative Joe Cunningham, assured they would not let Parris Island close.

Mace came under fire for spreading what five former US Marine Corps officers called “lies and misinformation about the base.”

Aligned with her visit on Wednesday, Mace joined other Lowcountry representatives to introduce legislation which will “prevent Congress or the Defense Department from ever shuttering Parris Island.”

Mace said that “Parris Island is not only fundamental to our national defense, but creates 6,000 jobs and $800 million in economic activity while serving as an integral part of our Beaufort community and the Palmetto State.”

She noted that “Parris Island has produced some of our nation’s finest military leaders, and every woman who has ever served as a U.S. marine trained at this base.”

The Parris Island Protection Act, according to Mace, will “ensure it remains open to train marines for generations to come.”