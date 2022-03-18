WASHINGTON, D.C. (WCBD) – Representatives Nancy Mace (R-SC) and Barbara Lee (D-CA) on Friday introduced a bipartisan resolution urging the United Nations (UN) to de-schedule cannabis.

The resolution asks the UN to remove cannabis from the designation of Schedule 1 of the Single Convention on Narcotic Drugs of 1961 and instead treat is as an agricultural commodity.

Mace has been a leading voice in the effort to legalize cannabis in South Carolina, citing its medicinal properties.

“Cannabis has been shown to be effective in the treatment of numerous medical conditions such as epilepsy, PTSD, cancer pain relief, nausea and chronic and terminal illnesses.”

Both representatives believe that the UN de-scheduling cannabis would encourage other countries around the world to do so.

“De-scheduling at the UN would support global research into how cannabis can treat a wide range of ailments and conditions,” Mace said. Lee agreed, saying “the classification of cannabis as a Schedule 1 drug is outdated, out of touch, and should be addressed not only in the United States, but around the world.”