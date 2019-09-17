Report: Dispute over food ends in machete attack at Spartanburg home

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) — A Spartanburg man is accused of attacking another man with a machete after an argument over food.

Ricky Lee Davis, 51, is charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to jail records.

Police responded to a machete attack Sunday at a home on La Salle Court in Spartanburg.

A police report says officers found the victim in a blood-covered shirt, holding a cloth to the back of his head and neck that was also soaked in blood.

The victim told police that he and his girlfriend were sitting in her bedroom when Davis entered holding a machete-like a baseball bat and began swinging at the victim’s head.

Police say the victim had cuts to the back of his head, a shoulder and forearm.

Blood was reportedly splattered throughout the house and on the victim’s girlfriend.

She reported the victim and some of her family members got into an argument about food taken from a cookout earlier that day before Davis yelled “where’s my food” and began swinging a machete.

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of the wounds.

Davis left the scene following the alleged attack.

He was taken into custody on Union Street, not far from his address listed in jail records.

Davis remains in the Spartanburg County Detention Center.