REPORT: Former Florence Co. Sheriff Kenney Boone used baseball bat to hit cat, other items

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – Former Florence County Sheriff Kenney Boone used a baseball bat to hit a cat and other items, says an incident report obtained by our sister station, WBTW in Myrtle Beach.

Law enforcement responded to the Vintage Drive area around 4:20 p.m. Sunday for a domestic violence incident, according to the report from the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.

Boone’s wife told police that he came home intoxicated and they began arguing. Boone then allegedly began throwing items inside the home, before going outside and getting a baseball bat from his car and returning to the home.

Boone is then accused of swinging the baseball bat inside the home, hitting a cat, furniture, a potted plant and the floor.

One of Boone’s children also told police that Boone threatened to hit law enforcement officers with the bat, according to the report.

Boone, 53, was booked into the Florence County Detention Center at 11:41 a.m. Tuesday on charges of domestic violence- 2nd degree and ill treatment of animals in general, torture, according to booking records.