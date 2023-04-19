COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina ranks 47th in the nation when it comes to women in political leadership positions, according to a recently released report.

The 2022-23 Annual Women in Leadership Report found that South Carolina is among the worst states for women in leadership positions, not because women don’t win, but because they don’t run.

The report highlighted that there are over 2,000 elected offices in South Carolina, yet only 276 women filed to run for office in 2022.

Of those 276 women, 119 won their races. The report concluded that women are just as likely as men to win races, yet far less likely than me to enter the race.

Additionally, the number of women-held seats in the state legislature dropped from 17.6% in 2021 to 14.7% in 2022, “reversing a decade-long trend of gains.”

With a population that is 51% female, the report argues that having more women in leadership would lead to more equitable and inclusive policies.

“Experience shapes how legislators govern, and women’s experiences are undoubtedly different from men’s,” the report states.

Women in government typically “bring more funding back to their home districts than their male colleagues,” and focus more on family, children, healthcare, and rehabilitative approaches to crime.

The organization is working to encourage a more diverse and equitable government that better reflects the needs of the population.