COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – A Columbia man is facing federal charges and being held without bond after he reportedly tried to bring a cache of weapons on a plane.

According to the Office of the U.S. Attorney for the District of South Carolina, David Lee Angell (51) was arrested by the FBI after TSA agents at the Columbia Metropolitan Airport found three smoke grenades, one set of plastic stun knuckles, three stun batons, two knives, and two cans of pepper spray in his carry-on luggage.

He was charged with knowing and willfully entering into an airport area in violation of security requirements.

Angell requested a bond hearing, and following the hearing, U.S. Magistrate Judge Shiva Hodges ordered him detained without bond.

If convicted, he could face up to one year in prison.