COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – A recent report by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) found that one in 27 workers in South Carolina quit their during June of 2022.

June saw a 3.7% quit rate, with 82,000 workers leaving their jobs. So far this year, 80,000 people have left their job each month.

The S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce (DEW) Labor Market Information Director Dr. Bryan Grady said that June’s data “is tied for the second highest on record.”

However, Grady noted that “both hires and job openings continue to greatly exceed the number of quits.”

In June of 2022, 108,000 hires were made, with 167,000 job openings recorded.

The high number of quits is likely attributable to the abundance of opportunities and eagerness of employers to hire, according to DEW.

DEW’s Executive Director, Dan Ellzey, said that the “job market continues to be supportive of a dynamic, growing economy.”

