Report: South Carolina COVID-19 cases exceed national rates despite fewer tests

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) — South Carolina had a higher rate of COVID-19 cases than the nation last week — all while administering a significantly fewer amount of tests.

A report shared with the governor’s office from the White House Coronavirus Task Force showed that South Carolina had 6,491 COVID-19 cases for the week of Oct. 4, bringing the state to a rate of 126 cases per 100,000 people, compared to the national rate of 100 cases per 100,000.

The amount of cases in South Carolina increased 23% from the previous week., with an 8% positive test rate, compared to 5.8% nationally.

South Carolina administered 1,216 tests per 100,000 people, compared to the national rate of 2,113 tests per 100,000.

Deaths also were above national rates, with South Carolina experiencing 2.4 deaths per 100,000 people, compared to 1.5 per 100,000.

The federal report identifies several areas identified as red zones, including the Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach area. Also included in the list of red zones are Spartanburg, Greenville-Anderson, Seneca, Newberry and Gaffney. August-Richmond County and Georgetown were classified as orange zones, and Columbia, Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, Florence, Hilton Head Island-Bluffton, Bennettsville and the Union area categorized as yellow zones.

