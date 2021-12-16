Report: South Carolinians consider 2:43 p.m. earliest acceptable holiday happy hour

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A study recently released by Detox.net revealed that over the holidays, South Carolinians are comfortable beginning their happy hours much earlier than the traditional 5:00 p.m.

According to the study, South Carolinians on average believe 2:43 p.m. is the earliest acceptable time to begin drinking.

Some residents begin even earlier, with 10% of respondents admitting that they occasionally drink before lunchtime.

The holiday season brings with it traditions that throw off normal schedules, which could explain the inclination to celebrate earlier than usual. For example, mimosas may not be served at breakfast every morning, but they can be a fun to sip on while opening gifts with family.

If families get together for a big Christmas lunch, libations are likely on the table as well.

No matter what time happy hour begins, it is important to drink responsibly and make sure there is a designated driver for those leaving the venue.