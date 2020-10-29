Reports: Governor McMaster was targeted by group plotting to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – According to The Detroit News, Governor Henry McMaster was targeted by one of the men in a group plotting the kidnapping of Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

Affidavits obtained by the outlet indicate that in early May, Barry Croft (44) sent messages alluding to harming McMaster, saying “Yup. I’m going. With Sword… I’ll be in Columbia, SC, on Friday. They say they want their governor in custody.”

We reached out to McMaster’s office for comment. McMaster’s spokesman Bryan Symmes said “as a matter of practice, our office doesn’t comment on security issues like this one.”

We are working to learn more.

