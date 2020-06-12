Representative Clyburn discusses replacement of Confederate symbols, monuments

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WCBD) – On Friday, US House of Representatives Majority Whip James Clyburn (D-SC) discussed his support for the removal and replacement of Confederate symbols on SiriusXM with Joe Madison.

We need to take the names of confederate generals off of these buildings and take confederate statues out of places of honor.



I support this effort with every fiber in my being.

Via – @MadisonSiriusXM https://t.co/6HFEsUH4Rz — James E. Clyburn (@WhipClyburn) June 11, 2020

Whip Clyburn said that he supports the movement with “every fiber in [his] being.” He expressed his support for talks on the federal level about renaming military bases named for Confederate generals, noting that “we’ve got a lot of military bases” in the state, including Joint Base Charleston (JBC) on the local level, although JBC does not bear the name of any controversial figures.

One base under such scrutiny in SC is Fort Jackson, named for President Andrew Jackson, an outspoken proponent of slavery.

Representative Clyburn also expressed support for changes on the state and local levels, specifically referencing the statue of Wade Hampton III, a Confederate soldier and one of the largest slave owners in the Southeast, in front of the SC State House.

He acknowledged the argument made by many people that the statue is “their heritage.” He doesn’t believe that argument stands, because “that statue just went up there in the 1960’s…[it] wasn’t always there.” He says that the statue was put up as part of a resistance.

Representative Clyburn said that “we need to remove resistance from our portfolio and [he’s] all for it.”