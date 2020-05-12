Representative Joe Cunningham working to ensure safe elections

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Congressman Joe Cunningham sent a letter to the SC Legislature on Tuesday, urging further action to be taken “to keep voters safe in upcoming elections during the COVID-19 crisis.”
The letter, addressed to Speaker Jay Lucas and Senate President Harvey Peeler, emphasizes alternative voting methods, like absentee and early access, as “important measures that the Legislature should consider taking.” He said that they “would go a long way in reducing congestion at polling locations on election day and safeguarding the health of our constituents.”
Cunningham also “expressed his support for a provision in the emergency budget legislation under consideration in the state house this week” that would allocated $15 million “to protect voters and poll workers in South Carolina’s election, as well as the additional $6.3 million of CARES Act election assistance funding requested by the South Carolina Election Commission (SEC).”
He went on to offer his support as a “federal representative” to “ensure the state has access to the federal resources and funding necessary to implement these solutions effectively, efficiently, and securely.”
To do so, Cunningham requested that state lawmakers answer the following questions:
- What is the State of South Carolina’s plan to protect voters and poll workers if a reemergence of the coronavirus in the fall necessitates social distancing protocols?
- Do you support expanding absentee ballot access, including by allowing no-excuse absentee voting, allowing applications to be submitted electronically, or removing the witness signature requirement? If not, why?
- Do you support allowing voters to cast ballots in person at designated polling places prior to the date of the election? If not, why?
- Would the state require additional federal resources to implement the proposals outlined in the SEC’s March 30th letter to state leadership if they were enacted by the Legislature?
- Would the state require additional resources to ensure the security of the election if any of these proposals were enacted, including funding for physical security of ballots, chain of custody procedures, and election law enforcement?