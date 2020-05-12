Representative Joe Cunningham working to ensure safe elections

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Congressman Joe Cunningham sent a letter to the SC Legislature on Tuesday, urging further action to be taken “to keep voters safe in upcoming elections during the COVID-19 crisis.”

The letter, addressed to Speaker Jay Lucas and Senate President Harvey Peeler, emphasizes alternative voting methods, like absentee and early access, as “important measures that the Legislature should consider taking.” He said that they “would go a long way in reducing congestion at polling locations on election day and safeguarding the health of our constituents.”

Cunningham also “expressed his support for a provision in the emergency budget legislation under consideration in the state house this week” that would allocated $15 million “to protect voters and poll workers in South Carolina’s election, as well as the additional $6.3 million of CARES Act election assistance funding requested by the South Carolina Election Commission (SEC).”

He went on to offer his support as a “federal representative” to “ensure the state has access to the federal resources and funding necessary to implement these solutions effectively, efficiently, and securely.”

To do so, Cunningham requested that state lawmakers answer the following questions: