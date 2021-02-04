Reps. Mace, Ocasio-Cortez trade barbs over U.S. Capitol riot experience

WASHINGTON (WCBD) – Representatives Nancy Mace (R-SC) and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) entered a sparring match online Thursday over comments related to the January 6th insurrection at the U.S. Capitol in Washington.

It came after Rep. Mace commented on an article by Fox News where Republicans were ‘blasting’ AOC’s story and experience during the Capitol riot. “I did not know if I was going to make it to the end of that day alive,” she was quoted saying in the article.

“I’m two doors down from AOC and no insurrectionists stormed out hallway…,” Mace tweeted.

Rep. Mace says her argument is that AOC was in the Cannon Building on the Capitol complex, and not at the U.S. Capitol building where the actual attack occurred.

This is a deeply cynical & disgusting attack, @NancyMace.



As the Capitol complex was stormed and people were being killed, none of us knew in the moment what areas were compromised.



You previously told reporters yourself that you barricaded in your office, afraid you’d be hurt. https://t.co/4FyWsaXSDx pic.twitter.com/7gW6yKO9gJ — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 4, 2021

“This is a deeply cynical and disgusting attack,” AOC fired back. “As the Capitol complex was stormed and people were being killed, none of us knew in the moment what areas were compromised.”

AOC commented that Rep. Mace event told reporters following the attack that she barricaded herself inside her office, afraid that she would be hurt.

*FACT CHECK*



I have not once discounted your fear. We were ALL terrified that day.



I’m stating the fact that insurrectionists were never in our hallway… because they weren’t. I deal in facts. Unlike you, apparently. https://t.co/S6CWasKNpY — Nancy Mace (@NancyMace) February 4, 2021

News 2 spoke with Rep. Mace minutes after she went into lockdown inside her office during the riot.

“This is not a protest. This is anarchy. I saw earlier – locked down in my office – that there were gunshots fired at the Capitol, a woman was being treated for gunshot wounds. This is unamerican. It’s a very sad day in our nation’s history,” she said.

Mace continued her tweets to AOC saying, “I’m stating the fact that insurrectionists were never in our hallway… because they weren’t. I deal in facts. Unlike you, apparently … I have not once discounted your experience. It was harrowing for all of us.”