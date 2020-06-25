Reps. Moore, Cunningham call for statewide mask requirements

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – State Representative JA Moore is calling on Governor Henry McMaster to implement a temporary statewide facemask requirement as South Carolina sees a surge in COVID-19 cases.

“I am asking you to implement a temporary statewide mask requirement to help slow the spread of COVID-19 so we do not have to go through another shutdown of our state’s economy,” said Moore in a letter to Gov. McMaster. “I know that my business would have trouble surviving another closure as well as many other small businesses in District 15 and across our state.”

Rep. Joe Cunningham is also calling for a statewide mask requirement in hopes of avoiding another virus-related shutdown and to keep citizens safe.

“We can’t afford another shutdown. So, we must do everything in our power to get this virus under control and slow the spread,” he said in a tweet Wednesday.

Rep. Cunningham said businesses need to stay open, schools need to reopen in the fall and citizens need to stay safe from the virus.

State epidemiologist Dr. Linda Bell spoke with mayors from across the state on Thursday saying 40% of all cases in South Carolina have occurred in the past two weeks since restrictions were eased.

She said there has also been a 200% increase in cases for people between the ages of 15 and 20.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 1,106 new virus cases on Thursday. 208 of those cases were in Charleston County, 58 were reported in Berkeley County and 33 were in Dorchester County.