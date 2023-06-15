MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Republican presidential candidate and Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) will be in Myrtle Beach on Tuesday for a town hall with Fox News’ Sean Hannity, according to a news release.

The town hall will air at 9 p.m., according to the release. The announcement comes on the heels of Scott wrapping a town hall in Iowa on Wednesday.

“I’m excited to welcome my friend Sean Hannity to South Carolina for an important conversation about the future of our country, my campaign for president and restoring faith in America,” Scott said in the release.

