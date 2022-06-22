CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The primary runoff to determine who will run as the Republican candidate for state superintendent of education is just days away and both candidates stopped in the Lowcountry Wednesday to try and gain support.

Candidates Kathy Maness and Ellen Weaver spoke to voters and supporters on why they feel they are the best person for the job.

“I want to make public education in South Carolina better than it has ever been,” says Maness.

“I am going to be a superintendent who isn’t sitting behind a desk in Columbia. I am going to be out in the community,” says Weaver.

Maness, who is backed by incumbent SC Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman, says that she has the experience for the job.

“My whole adult life has been advocating and supporting parents, teachers, and students so I have the experience,” says Maness.

Her opponent Weaver says the state needs a change for the better and she is ready to be that change.

“I am listening to teachers and working their concerns through this policy and political process in order to make real change,” says Weaver.

Both women highlighted their plans for improving outcomes for South Carolina students and teachers.

“We need to make sure our students are ready for the three E’s. Employment, enlistment, and enrollment. Our public schools have to prepare them for what’s next in their life,” says Maness.

“We can’t continue to do things like we have always done things and think that we are ever going to get a different result. I think they understand that it is the future of our state and our country that is on the line,” says Weaver.

The runoff election is Tuesday, June 28. Whoever wins will face Democrat Lisa Ellis in the general election.