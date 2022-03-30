FLORENCE, S.C. (AP) — A Republican who is a political newcomer and owns car dealerships has been elected the newest member of the South Carolina Senate.

Mike Reichenbach was the overwhelming winner Tuesday of a special election to fill the seat in Florence and Darlington counties left open when state Sen. Hugh Leatherman died last year.

He defeated Democrat and social worker Suzanne La Rochelle.

Reichenbach will be the only Black Republican senator in the General Assembly.

The results will be certified at the end of the week, allowing Reichenbach to take his seat next week.