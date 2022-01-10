Republican’s $125,000 sets early record in SC education race

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — One of the Republicans vying to replace outgoing South Carolina Education Superintendent Molly Spearman has broken a fundraising milestone.

Donation records show Ellen Weaver raised more than $125,000 in her first six weeks. The information was provided to The Associated Press ahead of Monday’s filing.

Weaver campaign consultant Luke Byars tells AP that’s a record haul for an education superintendent race in South Carolina.

Weaver is a school choice advocate and CEO of Palmetto Promise Institute, a conservative think-tank.

She also chairs the Education Oversight Committee, which seeks standards to improve K-12 education in South Carolina.

Superintendent Molly Spearman is not seeking a third term.