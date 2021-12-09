Republicans buck SC businesses to back COVID-19 vaccine ban

South Carolina House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Murrell Smith, left, R-Sumter, talks during a meeting to consider a bill banning businesses to require COVID-19 vaccines for employees on Thursday. Dec. 9, 2021, in Columbia, S.C. Business groups oppose the bill, setting up a topsy-turvy showdown in the House. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Collins)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A bill to prevent private companies in South Carolina from firing employees who refuse to get a COVID-19 vaccine appears to be heading for a topsy-turvy showdown in the state House.

Republicans who typically allow businesses to in the state have free rein are backing the hastily drafted proposal which will go from a subcommittee to the House floor in less than 48 hours.

Business groups including the South Carolina Chamber of Commerce are asking lawmakers to oppose the bill and Democrats are joining them.

The proposal also prevents COVID-19 vaccine mandates for state and local government employees, contractors and public school students.