GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Berea Fire Department officials confirmed that emergency officials safely rescued 25 to 30 people trapped inside a business in Greenville County.

According to fire officials, emergency officials worked to rescue people from Mosaic Color and Additives, LLC, located on Sulphur Springs Road.

Fire officials used a high water vehicle to assist in the rescue, which was provided by the county.

The rescue mission is now over and those rescued are safe.