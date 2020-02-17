Restaurant, entertainment venue ‘The Hangout’ set to open at Broadway at the Beach later this year

Rendering of “The Hangout” business, which is set to open at Broadway at the Beach in late 2020. Photo courtesy: LHWH Advertising and PR.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A new restaurant and entertainment venue is set to open at Broadway at the Beach later this year.

A press release from Broadway at the Beach‘s public relations firm, LHWH Advertising and PR, says The Hangout is a “lively restaurant, retail and entertainment venue” and “will be the first new addition to the Entertainment District currently under construction at the southeast corner of the property.”

The Hangout is set to open “in late 2020” and the release says it will feature “live music year-round both on indoor and outdoor stages.” The restaurant’s menu will have “seasonal seafood dishes, beachside burgers, sandwiches and tacos, appetizers and sides made from locally sourced ingredients prepared from scratch in a world-class hi-tech kitchen designed to handle thousands of diners daily.”

“We are thrilled to welcome The Hangout, one of the most popular family entertainment destinations on the Gulf Coast, to Broadway at the Beach,” said Chad E. Carlson, who is the executive vice president of the commercial division at Burroughs & Chapin. “The Hangout’s high energy and family-friendly atmosphere will appeal to guests of all ages and will be a perfect complement to our thoughtfully curated collection of guest experiences.”

