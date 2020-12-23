Restaurant group wants Gov. McMaster to remove ‘Last Call’ order ahead of New Year’s Eve

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The South Carolina Restaurant and Lodging Association (SCRLA) wants Gov. Henry McMaster to remove the “Last Call” order, which bans the sale of alcohol after 11 p.m., ahead of New Year’s Eve.

The letter, dated Dec. 17, asks McMaster to restore full operating hours for restaurants, citing contact tracing data from New York that shows only 1.4% of COVID-19 cases in the state of New York were from restaurants, while the majority came from household gatherings. South Carolina does not make contact tracing data public.

New York also prohibits the sale of alcohol after 10 p.m., as of a Nov. 11 order from Gov. Andrew Cuomo. Cuomo has also prohibited indoor dining in New York City.

Opposite of New York, South Carolina has had no restrictions on restaurants other than the “Last Call” order and requiring masks be worn when not eating since McMaster lifted the capacity limits in October.

“We continue to support aggressive steps to protect our state’s public health, but there is an unfounded impression that restaurants are part of the problem,” SCRLA said. “Restaurants provide a safe environment, adhering to Restaurant Reopening Guidelines set forth by AccellerateSC and public health officials.”

SCRLA said the industry is suffering due to inconsistent mandates, including the “Last Call” order.

The association also calls on McMaster and the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) to implement the same level of contact tracing protocols as seen in New York.

“New Year’s Eve for hospitality is the equivalent to Black Friday for retail,” SCRLA said. “Don’t let the South Carolina hospitality industry continue to suffer by denying them one of the most profitable nights of the year.”

SCRLA also said it partnered with the National Restaurant Association and surveyed 6,000 restaurants across the country, with 18% of South Carolina restaurants saying they are considering closing until the pandemic passes.

News13 has reached out to the Governor’s Office for comment and are waiting to hear back.