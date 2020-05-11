Restaurants across SC begin limited indoor dining on Monday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Governor Henry McMaster has lifted restrictions on indoor dining for restaurants across the state in his latest move to reopen the South Carolina’s economy.

Beginning Monday, guidelines will be in place for restaurants which include making sure tables are at least six feet apart from one another and capacity is limited to 50-percent.

(You can view all of the guidelines for limited indoor dining here.)

Restaurants must also do additional cleaning and health checks for all employees.

Governor McMaster lifted some restrictions for restaurants the beginning of last week which allowed them to offer outdoor dining in addition to delivery, curbside and take out options.

The move to allow indoor dining is the state’s latest step in getting people back to work and reopening the economy.

“Our unemployment claims are in record numbers, but we are doing the best we can with this dangerous virus to get us back into full business mode, full operation,” he said during a press conference Friday in Columbia.

Gov. McMaster says he hopes to announce when close contact businesses, like salons, barbershops, and gyms will be able to reopen on Monday.