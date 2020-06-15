Restrictions continue to be lifted throughout S.C.

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Restrictions continue to be lifted here in South Carolina, allowing various businesses to reopen.

Capacity limits for retail stores have no been lifted.

Stores will no longer have to adhere to the 20% occupancy rule. Many stores have customers lining up 6 ft. apart outside the door and others have scaled back on social distancing guidelines.

“We’re keeping our door open so customers don’t have to touch our door, it’s getting hot but we’re still going to do it,” said Erika Lynn Mckelvy of Erika Lynn Studio and Boutique.

An executive order Friday allowed bowling alleys to reopen with some safety measures in place.

They include requesting bowlers to bring their own balls and shoes and regularly disinfecting surfaces.

The president of the Ashley Lanes Bowling Center tells us they have social distancing markers on the floor.

“We’re recommending that everyone wear masks. All of our employees will be wearing masks and of course we hope the general public and of course our customers will follow those guidelines as well,” said Jerry Kaynard, President of the Ashley Lanes Bowling Center.

Kaynard says that starting Monday, Ashley Lanes will close for some hours to the general public so that senior league bowlers can bowl freely and safely.