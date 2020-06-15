Retail businesses continue to loosen restrictions as SC reopens

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Restrictions continue to be lifted across South Carolina including capacity limits for retail stores.

Stores no longer must adhere to the 20-percent occupancy rule.

Many places already have customers lining up 6-feet apart outside the door while others have scaled back on implementing social distancing guidelines.

“We’re keeping our door open so customers don’t have to touch our door, it’s getting hot but we’re still going to do it,” said Erika Lynn McKelvy, who owns Erika Lynn Studio & Boutique.

Governor McMaster’s recent executive order, which was issued last week, allowed bowling alleys to reopen with some safety measures in place.

They include requesting bowlers bring their own balls and shows, and regularly disinfecting surfaces.

The president of Ashley Lanes Bowling Center said they have social distancing markers on the floor.

“We’re recommending that everyone wear masks. All of our employees will be wearing masks, and of course we hope the general public and of course of customers will follow those guidelines as well,” said Jerry Kaynard, Ashley Lanes Bowling Center.

Kaynard said Ashley Lanes will close for some hours to the general public beginning Monday so senior league bowlers can bowl freely and safely.