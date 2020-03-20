Retired DHEC employees can return to work during coronavirus pandemic

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Retired DHEC employees can return to work as the state moves to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

State lawmakers passed legislation this week that allows their return to the Department of Health and Environmental Control without violating caps set on retirement income.

The goal is to help with staffing shortages and testing needs.

Lawmakers also dedicated $45 million for testing supplies and more staff.

“45 million sounds like a lot but in this crisis when the federal government is probably spending close to a trillion dollars in additional spending, South Carolina’s probably going to need to allocate more funds for the coronavirus response,” SC Rep. Jason Elliott from Greenville.

Lawmakers are waiting to decide if they will meet next week. That decision will be based on updates from the governor.