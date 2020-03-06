Live Now
Retired officer killed, murder suspect on the loose according to Horry Co. Police

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) – Police in Horry County are warning people not to approach a murder suspect they say was involved in the death of a retired police officer.

According to investigators with the Horry County Police Department, Eric Kwajae-Mikhail Faulk (22) of Conway, is wanted for murder.

Police say Faulk is wanted in connection to a Thursday evening incident on Long Branch Road that left former Conway Police Department Officer, James Odell Cochran (65), dead.

According to police, Faulk may be driving a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 with SC tag FFL-4471.

Police are asking anyone with information about Faulk’s location to call 911 immediately.

They also say Faulk is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached.

