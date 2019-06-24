Retrial set for man charged in the disappearance of Heather Elvis

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A retrial for the man charged in the disappearance of Heather Elvis is now set.

This September, Sidney Moorer will be re-tried on a kidnapping charge.

A judge moved the re-trial back to Horry County from Georgetown County last week and denied a motion from the defense to keep certain witnesses and evidence out of the retrial.

That includes whether Elvis was pregnant when she disappeared in December 2013.

Her family says they hope the trial encourages anyone with information to come forward.

“If it comes to pass that both of them are convicted and both of them are sent to prison, if we haven’t found our daughter, then really nothing’s changed,” said Heather Elvis’ father, Terry. “If there’s still someone out there who knows something, who knows anything, don’t sit back and say ‘we’ll they’ve convicted them both now, I don’t need to do anything.’ It’s your civic duty to help where you can, in any case.”

Sidney Moorer is already serving a 10-year prison sentence on an obstruction of justice charge.

His wife, Tammy Moorer, was sentenced to 30 years after a jury found her guilty of kidnapping Heather.