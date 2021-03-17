Reverend Manning: Hate Crime Bill needed in SC

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A hate crime bill in South Carolina is one step closer to becoming law.

The South Carolina House Judiciary Committee passed the bill on Tuesday.

The committee also voted to change the name of House Bill 3620 to The Clementa Pinckney Act. Clementa C. Pinckney was the Reverend at Mother Emanuel Church when the tragic shooting happened in 2015. He was one of nine church members whose lives were taken.

The bill is, in part, a result of the shooting.

The man who filled Reverend Pinckney’s shoes, Reverend Eric Manning, now the senior pastor at Emanuel A.M.E Church, talks about the importance of having a hate crime bill in South Carolina and reflects on Pinckney’s legacy.

“Reverend Pinckney paid the ultimate price,” said Reverend Manning. “My heart continues to go out for his family. And I would hope and pray that this…by renaming the bill would give a lasting legacy to a giant of a man.”

The Emanuel 9 are in the minds of many state lawmakers as the bill propels through the House.

Manning says it’s time for South Carolina to pass a bill.

“Living in South Carolina and knowing that we do not have a comprehensive hate crime bill on the books is kind of troubling,” he said. “Especially when you begin to reflect on what happened here almost six years ago.”

South Carolina is one of only three states in the country without comprehensive hate crime legislation. The bill would enhance the penalties for hate crimes.

The list of protected classes includes race, religion, national origin, and sex, among others.

“That’s what we want to do here is we want to make a statement that we as a community do not tolerate this type of crime,” said State Representative Beth Bernstein during the House Judiciary Committee meeting on Tuesday.

One amendment to the bill took out protections for the LGBTQ community, but at the House Judiciary Committee meeting, they were added back in.

“There isn’t a single reason any citizen in this state should not feel safe or should feel like less of a person,” explained State Representative Justin Bamberg during the meeting.

After the tragedy on June 17, 2015, safety is a priority for Mother Emanuel and Reverend Manning says this bill would add a sense of security to the congregation.

“It would mean the world to us.”

The bill is expected to be heard on the state House of Representatives floor by April 10th.