Reward for information in SC woman’s death

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — The family of a South Carolina woman shot to death in April is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the case.

Authorities said 32-year-old Regina Allen and her boyfriend, 35-year-old Terry Griffen, were shot April 20 inside a home in Inman.

Both were transported to Spartanburg Medical Center. Allen died from her injuries the next day. Griffen was treated and released.

The Spartanburg Herald-Journal reports Sheriff Chuck Wright announced the reward Wednesday at a news conference.

Wright says the shooter fired multiple times into the home and the victims may have been targeted. He says he knows someone out there wants to talk about the shooting and he’s asking for their help.