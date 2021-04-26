Ribbon cutting ceremony for new US 21 bridge over Harbor River

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Transportation has scheduled a ribbon cutting ceremony for the new US 21 bridge over Habror River Monday.

The ceremony will begin at 12:00 p.m. on the new US 21 bridge in Beaufort County.

Speakers for the event include State Senator George E. “Chip: Campsen III of District 43, State Representative Michael F. Rivers Sr. of District 121 and Secretary of Transportation Christy Hall.

SCDOT has constructed a new, modern bridge to carry US 21 over Harbor River in Beaufort County. This new bridge will replace the structurally deficient and functionally obsolete 82 year old swing-span bridge which had provided the only means for vehicular transportation from the mainland to Harbor Island, Hunting Island, and Fripp Island.

The project is part of SCDOT’s 10-year Strategic Plan to replace hundreds of structurally deficient bridges across the state.

The new 3000+ foot long, 65 foot high bridge will provide uninterrupted access for boats along the river below as well as improved safety for motorists travelling along US 21.

This $77M project is on-budget and is expected to be completed 60 days ahead of schedule.

The old swing bridge will be removed and utilized offshore as an artificial reef.