DARLINGTON, S.C. (WCBD) – NASCAR icon Richard Petty will serve as the honorary starter when the Goodyear 400 speeds into Darlington Raceway on Mother’s Day weekend.

Darlington Raceway will host a series of races May 6-8, with the Goodyear 400 happening on Sunday, May 8 at 3:30 p.m.

Petty, a NASCAR Hall of Famer and seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion, will wave the green flag and signal the start of the race at the ‘Too Tough To Tame’ track.

“Richard Petty is an icon in the sports world, so we are proud to add one more accolade to his legendary career as the honorary starter for the Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway,” said Kerry Tharp, Darlington Raceway President.

Tharp said Petty will join many of his fellow Hall of Famers and NASCAR legends when he makes an appearance at the throwback weekend.

“Darlington Raceway has always been too tough for me as I only conquered it three times,” said Richard Petty, NASCAR Hall of Famer and chairman for Petty GMS Motorsports. “I generally ran good, but did not always finish well. The last time I drove around the track at Darlington in 2017, I got black flagged. This time as the honorary starter, I’ll be holding the flag!”

At the age of 21, Petty began his NASCAR career in 1958. He has won two Grand National Series titles and five Winston Cup Series championships. He also holds the record for most Cup victories in a season with 27 and most consecutive Cup Series checkered flags in a row with 10.